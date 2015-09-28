Bayer defeats U.S. FTC in dietary supplement contempt case

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Bayer AG prevailed in a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission that accused the drugmaker’s U.S. unit of making unsubstantiated claims about a dietary supplement marketed to promote digestion.

In an order made public on Friday, U.S. District Judge Jose Linares in Newark, New Jersey refused to hold Bayer Corp in contempt for having allegedly violated a 2007 consent decree governing how it markets dietary supplements.

The government alleged that Bayer lacked reliable scientific evidence to support its claim that its Phillips’ Colon Health could “defend against” occasional constipation, diarrhea, and gas and bloating, and its implied claim that the product could cure those conditions.

According to the government, Bayer made the claims in a nationwide campaign that included print and TV advertising featuring “The Colon Lady.”

Consumers spent “hundreds of millions of dollars” on the product, and damages “equal to the amount of consumers’ loss resulting from Bayer’s contempt” were sought, court papers show.

FTC spokesman Mitchell Katz declined to comment on Monday.

Linares’ decision explaining his reasoning will be made public on Oct. 8 unless he is persuaded to keep it under seal.

The case is U.S. v. Bayer Corp, U.S. District Court, District of New Jersey, No. 07-00001. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)