FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bayer files suit against Lupin over plans for generic pill
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2012 / 5:46 PM / in 5 years

Bayer files suit against Lupin over plans for generic pill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 29 (Reuters) - German drugmaker Bayer has filed a suit in the United States against Indian generic drug maker Lupin, to prevent it from selling a version of Bayer’s birth-control pill Natazia there.

In the lawsuit, filed on Nov. 28, Bayer said that Lupin is preparing to bring a copy of the Natazia pill, also called Qlaira, to U.S. markets even though Bayer’s U.S. patent on the pill runs through 2026.

The complaint said Bayer would be entitled to an award of damages and treble damages for any commercial sale of the alleged copied product.

Lupin was not immediately available for comment.

Natazia is approved in the U.S. as a contraceptive and for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding.

Birth-control is one of the most important businesses for Bayer’s pharmaceuticals arm, with contraceptive sales of 1.1 billion euros in 2011.

Bayer Pharma AG v Lupin Ltd. and Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Case 1:12-cv-01592-UNA) was filed with the U.S. District Court, District of Delaware.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.