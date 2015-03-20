Bayer weighing options for consumer house and garden products

FRANKFURT, March 20 (Reuters) - Germany’s largest drugmaker Bayer said it was considering strategic options for the consumer products part of its Environmental Science business, which makes about 220 million euros ($236 million) in sales from pesticides, pest control products and fertilisers.

“A number of strategic alternatives are under consideration,” a company spokesman said on Friday.

People familiar with the matter told Reuters that Bayer was preparing to sell the business and was gauging the interest of prospective buyers, which could be private-equity or industry players. ($1 = 0.9317 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)