Bayer- M&A focus still on healthcare, crop sciences
#Basic Materials
April 26, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

Bayer- M&A focus still on healthcare, crop sciences

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - Bayer’s Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers reiterated the group is looking in the healthcare and crop science industries for any takeover targets.

He added, however, that the German maker of drugs and plastics was under no pressure to pursue M&A deals, speaking to analysts in a conference call broadcast on the Internet on Thursday.

“Driving organic growth for Bayer is the key priority for the next years,” the CEO said.

Reuters on Wednesday cited people familiar with the matter as saying Bayer was nearing a multibillion-dollar acquisition to bolster its healthcare division. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

