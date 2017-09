FRANKFURT, May 28 (Reuters) - German drug and chemicals maker Bayer AG said the head of its pharmaceuticals unit, Andreas Fibig, is to leave to take up the role of chief executive officer at International Flavors & Fragrances Inc .

Bayer said it expected to name a successor for Fibig in a few days. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Frank Siebelt; Editing by Arno Schuetze)