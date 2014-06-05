FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayer says Dieter Weinand to head pharmaceuticals business
June 5, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Bayer says Dieter Weinand to head pharmaceuticals business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 5 (Reuters) - German drug and chemicals maker Bayer AG said it appointed Dieter Weinand, a U.S.-based executive at Japanese drugmaker Otsuka, as the new head of its prescription drugs unit Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals.

German-born Weinand, who has more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceuticals industry, will take on his new role on Aug. 1, Bayer said on Thursday.

The company said last month that the previous head of its pharmaceuticals unit, Andreas Fibig, would leave to take up the role of chief executive officer at International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan

