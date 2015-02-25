FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bayer names new chairman for MaterialScience business
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 25, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

Bayer names new chairman for MaterialScience business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s Bayer named Richard Pott as supervisory board chairman of its plastics unit MaterialScience, which it plans to float on the stock market as a separate company.

“Within the context of the planned stock market listing, Bayer MaterialScience will be operating autonomously with a strategy that is distinct from Bayer‘s,” Bayer Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers said in a statement on Wednesday.

Pott, 61, who oversaw personnel matters on Bayer’s management board from 2002 to 2013, will assume his new office on March 26, it said. He will replace Bayer management board member Werner Baumann as chairman of MaterialScience. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Edward Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.