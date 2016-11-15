FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 15, 2016 / 5:35 PM / 9 months ago

Bayer to issue convertible notes for Monsanto buy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - German chemicals and healthcare group Bayer AG will issue 4 billion euros ($4.3 billion) in mandatory convertible notes as part of measures to fund its acquisition of U.S. seeds company Monsanto Co.

Bayer said in a statement that issuing the notes, set to mature on Nov. 22, 2019, was the first part of previously announced equity capital measures of around $19 billion in connection with the Monsanto acquisition.

It said the move should not be seen as indicating any decision by the regulatory authorities and was not meant to preempt a decision.

It will set the final terms after an accelerated bookbuilding process, expected to be finalised on Wednesday.

The net proceeds would allow the early replacement of part of undrawn commitments under a syndicated term loan facility.

Joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the offer are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan. ($1 = 0.9325 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
