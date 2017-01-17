FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayer, Monsanto pledge U.S. R&D spending, jobs after merger
January 17, 2017 / 5:20 PM / 7 months ago

Bayer, Monsanto pledge U.S. R&D spending, jobs after merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A future combined Bayer and Monsanto expects to spend about $16 billion on research and development over the next six years with at least half of this investment made in the United States, the two companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement came after U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's spokesman said Germany's Bayer had pledged to boost its investments in the United States as part of its deal to buy U.S.-based Monsanto, investing $8 billion in R&D.

The companies' statement said: "This is an investment in innovation and people that will create several thousand new high-tech, well-paying jobs after integration is complete."

Trump's spokesman had said drugs and pesticides maker Bayer had promised to maintain its more than 9,000 U.S. jobs and add 3,000 new U.S. high-tech positions. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.