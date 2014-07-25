Bayer says Nexavar fails in breast cancer study

FRANKFURT, July 25 (Reuters) - German drugmaker Bayer said a Phase III trial of cancer drug Nexavar in patients with advanced breast cancer did not meet its primary endpoint of delaying the progression of the disease.

The study, called Resilience, evaluated Nexavar in combination with chemotherapeutic agent capecitabine, in women with HER2-negative breast cancer.

Oral drug Nexavar, which Bayer is developing jointly with Amgen, is approved for use against certain types of liver, kidney and thyroid cancer.

Study details are expected to be presented at an upcoming scientific conference. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)