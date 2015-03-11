FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bayer aims to boost drugs sales, margins over next 3 years
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 11, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

Bayer aims to boost drugs sales, margins over next 3 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 11 (Reuters) - Germany’s largest drugmaker Bayer aims to increase sales of its main HealthCare division by 6 percent per year on average through 2017 to more than 25 billion euros ($26.7 billion), hoping to capitalise on new drugs such as stroke prevention pill Xarelto.

Bayer, which is due to make presentations to investors in Berlin later on Wednesday, added the HealthCare unit would seek to increase its core profit margin, adjusted for special items, to 29-31 percent, up from 27.5 percent last year.

Bayer’s projections are based on end of last year’s foreign exchange rates and do not take into account any future acquisitions. ($1 = 0.9354 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Edited by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.