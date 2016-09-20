FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Bayer ups sales targets for top-selling drugs after Monsanto deal
September 20, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Bayer ups sales targets for top-selling drugs after Monsanto deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German drugmaker Bayer said its two best-selling drugs had a higher annual peak sales potential than previously targeted, after the agreed $66 billion takeover of Monsanto stirred criticism it might neglect its pharmaceuticals business.

Bayer now expects annual peak sales of more than 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) for stroke prevention pill Xarelto, jointly sold with Johnson & Johnson, where it had previously seen about 3.5 billion.

For the eye medicine Eylea, jointly developed with Regeneron , it now sees peak sales potential of more than EUR 2.5 billion, up from at least 1.5 billion euros previously.

$1 = 0.8950 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Tina Bellon

