FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bayer to step up cost cuts at plastics unit
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
September 17, 2013 / 8:31 AM / 4 years ago

Bayer to step up cost cuts at plastics unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Sept 17 (Reuters) - German diversified healthcare and chemicals group Bayer is stepping up cost cuts at its MaterialScience unit to counter production overcapacity in the industry and high raw material prices.

“We are speaking to labour representatives. We are looking into smaller adjustments,” the group’s Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers told journalists late on Monday, declining to provide specific cutback targets because talks are still ongoing.

“It’s difficult to pass on higher costs to the customers in the face of overcapacity. In addition, growth in demand from China has weakened considerably.”

Bayer’s MaterialScience unit makes polycarbonate plastics for panoramic roofs in Daimler’s Smart and Mercedes SLK convertibles and for blu-ray disks. It is also the world’s largest maker of chemicals for insulation and padding foams.

Dekkers reiterated that he considers the margin squeeze to be temporary because growth would absorb excess production capacity over the next two to three years.

Bayer, which celebrates its 150 year anniversary this year, warned in July that its full-year profit target had become more challenging as difficult plastics and chemicals markets temper sales growth from new pharmaceuticals.

Its competitors include Saudi Arabia’s Sabic in the polycarbonates sector and BASF in polyurethane foam chemicals. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Frank Siebelt; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.