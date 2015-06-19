FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Bayer plastics chief wants to grow coatings business
June 19, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Bayer plastics chief wants to grow coatings business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to show that coatings is the smallest unit of Bayer’s plastics division, not the biggest)

LEVERKUSEN, Germany, June 19 (Reuters) - The plastics division of German drugmaker Bayer, which is to become a separately listed company by mid-2016, will seek to boost growth mainly at its coatings business, the smallest of its three units.

“We’ve actively managed our portfolio in coatings over the years. That is something we continue to do,” said Patrick Thomas, the head of Bayer MaterialScience, which is to be renamed “Covestro”.

“Maybe there’s a piece of technology we want to acquire to add on to that business. We’d love it to be bigger,” he told journalists at a media briefing late on Thursday. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

