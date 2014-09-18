Bayer plans board meeting Thursday morning -source

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Germany’s Bayer will hold a supervisory board meeting on Thursday morning, a source with knowledge of the matter said following a report it planned to separate its plastics business.

A spokesman for Germany’s largest drugmaker declined immediate comment on the Wall Street Journal report, which said Bayer planned to sell or spin off the MaterialScience unit, worth around 8 billion euros ($10 billion). (1 US dollar = 0.7770 euro) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Thomas Atkins)