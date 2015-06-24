Bayer readies plastics unit for October IPO - sources

FRANKFURT, June 24 (Reuters) - German drugmaker Bayer is readying its plastics division, which is to be renamed Covestro, for a listing as early as October to tap into the rich stock market valuations that prevail for now, sources familiar with the deal said.

While a decision on the exact timing will be taken just days ahead of the actual launch of the initial public offering, Bayer wants to conclude preparations, including presentations to equity research analysts by late August, they added.

“They want to have everything ready so they can push the button and send out an intention to float as soon as possible after September 1 if market conditions are right,” one of the sources said, adding that the IPO could take place one month later.

A Bayer spokesman reiterated previous statements that the plastics division will become a separately listed company by mid-2016 at the latest. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Additional reporting by Ludwig Burger, Patricia Weiss and Alexander Hübner; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)