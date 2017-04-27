FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayer CFO Dietsch to leave company in May 2018
April 27, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 4 months ago

Bayer CFO Dietsch to leave company in May 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 27 (Reuters) - Bayer's 55-year-old Chief Financial Officer Johannes Dietsch will leave the company at his own request in May 2018 after helping the German drugs and pesticides maker conclude its planned acquisition of U.S. seeds giant Monsanto.

"Over the past 35 years, Johannes Dietsch has contributed to the success of Bayer in a number of different functions. We are very grateful to him for this service and would like to wish him all the best for when he leaves," Bayer's Chairman Werner Wenning said in a statement on Thursday.

Dietsch's successor will be announced at a later date, Bayer said. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

