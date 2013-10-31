Bayer sees 200-250 mln eur forex burden in 2013

FRANKFURT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Bayer said the main reason for again describing its full-year outlook as “increasingly ambitious” was negative foreign exchange effects, which would prove a 200-250 million euro ($275-$344 million) burden in 2013.

Weak overseas currencies would mainly affect its healthcare division, the German drugmaker’s finance chief Werner Baumann told a media call.

Currency hedging could provide a “temporary levelling effect but no permanent protection,” he said.