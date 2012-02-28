FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayer Q4 earnings hit by weak chemicals business
#Basic Materials
February 28, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 6 years ago

Bayer Q4 earnings hit by weak chemicals business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Quarterly earnings at Germany’s largest drugmaker Bayer missed expectations on low sales volumes at its chemicals division as it banks on new drug launches to lift earnings this year.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the group fell 8.8 percent to 1.54 billion euros ($2.06 billion), below the average estimate of 1.62 billion in a Reuters poll.

The group said on Monday it expected a slight increase in adjusted EBITDA this year, with an increase of sales by about 3 percent when adjusted for currency swings and takeovers.

$1 = 0.7466 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger

