FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bayer 2013 outlook slightly below market view
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
February 28, 2013 / 6:37 AM / 5 years ago

Bayer 2013 outlook slightly below market view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Germany’s largest drugmaker Bayer gave a 2013 underlying earnings outlook that was slightly below analyst expectations amid fresh competition for one of its most promising new drugs.

Bayer, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this year, said it expected growth in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the mid single-digit percentage range, where analysts had seen a gain of about 8 percent.

Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 18.4 percent to 1.825 billion euros ($2.39 billion), in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll.

Quarterly sales of 9.86 billion euros were slightly above expectations. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Frank Siebelt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.