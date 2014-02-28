FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bayer's Q4 adj core profit down on currency effects
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 28, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

Bayer's Q4 adj core profit down on currency effects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Bayer, Germany’s largest drugmaker, posted a 3.1 percent decline in adjusted core earnings, dampened by a weak Japanese yen and emerging-market currencies, which lowered the euro value of its sales abroad.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) slipped to 1.77 billion euros ($2.42 billion), it said on Friday, falling short of the 1.91 billion euro average estimate in a Reuters poll.

The group said it expected adjusted EBITDA to grow by a low- to mid-single-digit percentage in 2014 and that full-year sales would be 41-42 billion euros.

Analysts on average had expected adjusted EBITDA growth of more than 10 percent and sales of 42.5 billion. ($1 = 0.7309 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.