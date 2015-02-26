FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Bayer eyes earnings growth in 2015 on new drugs
February 26, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Bayer eyes earnings growth in 2015 on new drugs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to low to mid-teens percentage from low to mid-double-digit percentage, paragraph 1)

LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s largest drugmaker Bayer said it expects growth in underlying core earnings in the low to mid-teens percentage range this year, as it gets a boost from new drugs such as stroke prevention pill Xarelto.

Bayer said on Thursday that its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) advanced 4.4 percent to 1.85 billion euros ($2.10 billion), which fell short of the average estimate of 1.93 billion in a Reuters poll, as earnings declined at its plastics unit.

$1 = 0.8800 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

