February 25, 2016 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

Bayer Q4 adj EBITDA growth below market view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Feb 25 (Reuters) - German drugmaker Bayer saw lower-than-expected core earnings grow in the fourth quarter as it increased research and development expenses and a weak Latin America business weighed on its crop chemicals divisions.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-offs, rose 4 percent to 1.90 billion euros ($2.10 billion), it said on Thursday. That was below average market expectations of 2.03 billion euros.

$1 = 0.9065 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

