6 months ago
Bayer predicts mid-single digit EBITDA rise in 2017
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 6:39 AM / 6 months ago

Bayer predicts mid-single digit EBITDA rise in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Bayer, the German drugmaker that is buying U.S. seed maker Monsanto, said it expected a mid-single digit percentage increase in adjusted core earnings for 2017, helped by fast growing revenues from stroke prevention pill Xarelto.

In the fourth-quarter, profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-off items, rose 13.7 percent to 2.18 billion euros ($2.30 billion), above the average estimate of 2.09 billion euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

$1 = 0.9493 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan

