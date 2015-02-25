FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bayer lifts dividend to 2.25 euros/share
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 25, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

Bayer lifts dividend to 2.25 euros/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s largest drugmaker Bayer said it would propose an annual dividend of 2.25 euros ($3) per share to investors, a tad more than the 2.23 euros expected on average by analysts.

The dividend was 2.10 euros last year.

The company has a long-term policy of paying out 30 to 40 percent of core earnings per share, which it defines as net income excluding goodwill amortisation and one-off writedowns.

Bayer is due to report fourth-quarter results on Thursday, Feb. 26. ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.