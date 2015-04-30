Bayer raises profit, sales forecast on currency tailwind

FRANKFURT, April 30 (Reuters) - German drugmaker Bayer said strong overseas currencies allowed it to lift its full-year earnings and sales targets.

Sales are now seen at roughly 48-49 billion euros ($53-$54 billion), up from a previous goal of about 46 billion euro, with currency effects giving a boost of about 9 percent, up from 3 percent it had previously expected .

Bayer is now banking on 2015 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to grow by “a high-teens percentage”, where it had previously seen a “low- to mid-teens percentage” increase.

First-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 9.6 percent to 3.0 billion euros, in line with market expectations, helped by recently launched drugs such as stroke prevention pill Xarelto.