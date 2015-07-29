FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayer adj EBITDA jumps 33 pct on higher drug sales, forex gains
July 29, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

Bayer adj EBITDA jumps 33 pct on higher drug sales, forex gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 29 (Reuters) - German drugmaker Bayer saw underlying core earnings increase by one third in the second quarter, helped by strong overseas currencies and a gain in prescriptions of new drugs such a stroke prevention pill Xarelto.

Second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 2.90 billion euros ($3.21 billion), compared with market expectations of 2.68 billion euros, while quarterly revenue gained 18 percent to 12.09 billion, also beating the analyst consensus.

Bayer still expects 2015 adjusted EBITDA to grow by “a high-teens percentage”, including positive currency effects of about 5 percent, which it had previously put at around 8 percent.

$1 = 0.9048 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

