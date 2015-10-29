FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayer adj EBITDA up 28 pct on new drugs
October 29, 2015 / 6:55 AM / in 2 years

Bayer adj EBITDA up 28 pct on new drugs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - German drugmaker Bayer saw underlying core earnings gain 28 percent in the third quarter, bolstered by sales of new drugs and the purchase of Merck & Co’s consumer health business.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 2.52 billion euros ($2.76 billion), above market expectations of 2.31 billion euros.

Bayer still expects 2015 adjusted EBITDA to grow by “a high-teens percentage”, including positive currency effects of about 4 percent.

It lowered its 2015 revenue target to roughly 46 billion euros from 47 billion euros previous, anticipating less of a boost from currency effects than previously.

$1 = 0.9140 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

