Bayer Q1 adj EBITDA up 16 percent on pharmaceuticals
April 26, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Bayer Q1 adj EBITDA up 16 percent on pharmaceuticals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - Germany drugmaker Bayer reported 15.7 percent higher underlying core earnings for the first quarter, boosted by prescription drugs such as eye treatment Eylea.

First-quarter profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-off items, rose to 3.4 billion euros ($3.8 billion), above average market expectations of 3.07 billion euros.

Bayer, the inventor of aspirin and maker of Yasmin birth control pills, said it still expected adjusted EBITDA to increase by a medium single-digit percentage this year, when excluding separately-listed plastics subsidiary Covestro .

$1 = 0.8879 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan

