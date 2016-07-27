FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayer's drugs unit secures Q2 earnings beat
July 27, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Bayer's drugs unit secures Q2 earnings beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - Bayer, the German drugmaker trying to acquire U.S. seed company Monsanto, easily surpassed second-quarter earnings expectations and raised its full-year guidance on strong gains in stroke prevention pill Xarelto and anti-blindness drug Eylea.

Second-quarter profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-off items, gained 5.7 percent to 3.05 billion euros ($3.35 billion), above the average estimate of 2.90 billion in a Reuters poll among analysts.

Bayer, the inventor of aspirin and maker of Yasmin birth control pills, said it now expected EBITDA before special items to increase by a high-single-digit percentage, where it had previously seen a mid-single-digit gain.

$1 = 0.9093 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Patricia Weiss; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
