UPDATE 1-Bayer raises profit, sales forecast on currency boost

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, April 30 (Reuters) - German drugmaker Bayer said strong overseas currencies allowed it to lift its full-year earnings and sales targets, adding to revenue growth from newly launched drugs.

Sales are now seen at roughly 48-49 billion euros ($53-$54 billion) this year, up from a previous goal of about 46 billion euro, with currency effects giving a boost of about 9 percent, more than the 3 percent previously expected.

The dollar’s gain against the euro and the Chinese yuan were a particular boon to Bayer, which sells products like Aspirin for heart attack prevention and diabetes pill Glucobay in China.

North America and Asia accounted for 31 percent and 22 percent of group sales, respectively.

Bayer is banking on 2015 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to grow by “a high-teens percentage”, where it had previously seen a “low- to mid-teens percentage” increase.

First-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 9.6 percent to 3.0 billion euros, in line with market expectations, helped by recently launched drugs such as stroke prevention pill Xarelto and the eye drug Eylea.

MaterialScience, the division Bayer is preparing to list separately on the stock exchange, posted a better-than-expected 15.8 percent increase in adjusted EBITDA at 424 million euros, with plans on track for a flotation by mid-2016 at the latest. ($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Keith Weir)