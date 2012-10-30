FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayer Q3 adj EBITDA up 2 pct on pharmaceuticals sales
October 30, 2012 / 6:45 AM / in 5 years

Bayer Q3 adj EBITDA up 2 pct on pharmaceuticals sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Germany’s largest drugmaker Bayer on Tuesday posted a 2.2 percent gain in quarterly underlying core earnings as more prescriptions of its drugs offset a weaker plastics business.

Third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 1.85 billion euros ($2.39 billion), slightly below the average estimate of 1.86 billion in a Reuters poll.

The group said it still expected a high-single-digit percentage increase in 2012 adjusted EBITDA. It reiterated that revenue was likely to reach 39-40 billion euros this year.

