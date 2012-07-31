Bayer lifts 2012 outlook on weak euro

FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - Germany’s largest drugmaker Bayer on Tuesday raised its full-year earnings outlook as the euros’ weakness lifted the value of its overseas revenues.

The group said it expected a high-single-digit percentage increase in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), where it had previously seen a slight increase.

Revenue was likely to reach 39-40 billion euros ($47.8-$49.0 billion) this year, it said. That compares with a previous outlook of about 37 billion euros.

Bayer’s previous forecast was based on a euro value of $1.40 but the region’s currency has fallen below $1.23.

Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 6.7 percent to 2.17 billion euros, above the average estimate of 2.08 billion in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.8168 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)