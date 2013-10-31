FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayer's Q3 adj core profit up on new drug sales
#Healthcare
October 31, 2013 / 6:51 AM / 4 years ago

Bayer's Q3 adj core profit up on new drug sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Bayer, Germany’s largest drugmaker, posted a 7.7 percent gain in adjusted core earnings, helped by strong sales growth of newly introduced pharmaceuticals.

Third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 1.98 billion euros, it said on Thursday, more than the 1.86 billion euro average estimate in a Reuters poll.

The group confirmed it expected adjusted EBITDA to grow by a medium single-digit percentage in 2013 but said full year sales would be about 40 billion euros, where it had previously seen 40-41 billion euros.

$1 = 0.7547 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan

