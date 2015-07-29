FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayer says MaterialScience draws positive investor feedback
July 29, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

Bayer says MaterialScience draws positive investor feedback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 29 (Reuters) - Bayer’s Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers told analysts in a conference call that the MaterialScience division’s top management, which is preparing for a separate listing, has recently met with potential investors and received positive feedback.

Sources familiar with the plans told Reuters earlier this month that Bayer would hold investor meetings over the summer as it gets ready for an initial public offering as early as October to take advantage of favourable equity market valuations.

MaterialScience, which will soon be renamed Covestro, would earn more than its cost of capital this year and next, the division’s head, Patrick Thomas, said during the call on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

