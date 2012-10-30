FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayer CEO says would shun very large takeover deals
#Market News
October 30, 2012 / 10:05 AM / in 5 years

Bayer CEO says would shun very large takeover deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The head of Bayer said the drugmaker’s recent string of smaller takeover deals was a sign of Bayer’s strategy of trying to steer clear of large deals.

“In our life science divisions we are mainly interested in smaller to medium-sized acquisitions. There is no upper limit but our aim is bolt-on acquisitions and not necessarily a very large acquisition and that’s what I believe can be seen in our track record,” Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers told journalists in a conference call on Tuesday.

Bayer added that the agreed deal to buy U.S. vitamin maker Schiff for an enterprise value of $1.2 billion includes assumed debt of $120-$130 million.

