FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China officially approves imports of Bayer GMO soybean variety
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2014 / 7:15 PM / 3 years ago

China officially approves imports of Bayer GMO soybean variety

Tom Polansek

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - China has officially approved imports of a genetically modified soybean variety developed by Bayer CropScience after seven years of review, the company said on Friday.

Bayer received an import certificate from China for its LL55 Liberty Link soybean and plans a full commercial launch of the variety in 2015, a spokesman said.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Wednesday said China had approved imports of U.S.-grown Agrisure Viptera corn, developed by Swiss-based Syngenta and known as MIR 162, as well as shipments of biotech soybeans developed by Bayer and DuPont Pioneer. However, the companies had not received official notices from China. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.