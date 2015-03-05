FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayer says won't get results from Stivarga trial in bowel cancer
March 5, 2015 / 8:00 AM / 3 years ago

Bayer says won't get results from Stivarga trial in bowel cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 5 (Reuters) - German drugmaker Bayer said it would not get any relevant results from a Phase III trial of regorafenib, a drug also known as Stivarga, for the treatment of colorectal cancer, because it failed to recruit a sufficient number of participants.

The study in the third and last phase required for regulatory approval was designed to evaluate regorafenib as an additional treatment of colorectal cancer following surgical removal of liver metastases with curative intent.

”As a result of slow patient accrual, the study will be closed to further enrolment before the study endpoints can be assessed. Importantly, there were no new safety signals from the

study,” Bayer said in a statement.

Bayer will continue to evaluate regorafenib in a number of tumour types, including colorectal cancer, it added. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
