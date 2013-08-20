FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bayer's Stivarga approved for further indication in Japan
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 20, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Bayer's Stivarga approved for further indication in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Germany’s largest drugmaker Bayer said it received regulatory approval in Japan for the marketing of cancer treatment Stivarga for patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumours who have progressed after prior systemic cancer therapy.

Stivarga is already approved in several countries, including the United States and Japan, for the treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), Bayer said on Tuesday.

It was recommended for approval by the European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for the treatment of adults with mCRC in June, with a decision by the European Commission on the marketing authorisation later this year. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.