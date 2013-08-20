Bayer's Stivarga approved for further indication in Japan

FRANKFURT, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Germany’s largest drugmaker Bayer said it received regulatory approval in Japan for the marketing of cancer treatment Stivarga for patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumours who have progressed after prior systemic cancer therapy.

Stivarga is already approved in several countries, including the United States and Japan, for the treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), Bayer said on Tuesday.

It was recommended for approval by the European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for the treatment of adults with mCRC in June, with a decision by the European Commission on the marketing authorisation later this year. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)