Designated Bayer CEO pledges no fundamental change of strategy

COLOGNE, Germany, April 29 (Reuters) - Designated Bayer Chief Executive Werner Baumann said he plans no “fundamental change of strategy” when he takes the pharmaceutical and chemical company’s helm from May 1.

Baumann told shareholders at their annual meeting that he would make use of strategic room for manoeuvre, however, and that he would work toward raising the company dividend.

Departing CEO Marijn Dekkers, who is moving to become chairman of Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company Unilever , said Bayer was on the lookout for acquisitions, particularly in the CropScience business. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)