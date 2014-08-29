FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Bayer to launch three new Xarelto trials
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 29, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

Germany's Bayer to launch three new Xarelto trials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Germany’s Bayer said it plans to launch three new studies to add more uses for its anti-clotting drug Xarelto, one of its top five new medicines.

Xarelto, which competes with Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer’s Eliquis pill in stroke prevention, reached sales of $1.7 billion in the 12 months through June, with analysts estimating annual sales could rise to more than $9.5 billion by 2020.

Two new Phase III trials are to test Xarelto, jointly developed with U.S. peer Johnson & Johnson, on patients with embolic stroke of undetermined source and peripheral artery disease, Bayer said in a statement on Friday.

The third new study is a Phase II trial designed to evaluate Xarelto for long-term prevention in patients who have suffered an acute coronary syndrome. If the study is successful, a Phase III study will follow, Bayer said. (1 US dollar = 0.7592 euro) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.