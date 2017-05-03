BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
May 3 A federal jury has cleared Bayer AG and Johnson & Johnson of liability in the first trial to flow out of thousands of lawsuits blaming injuries on the blood thinner Xarelto, the drugmakers said on Wednesday.
The verdict by a federal jury in New Orleans came in a lawsuit filed by Joseph Boudreaux of Louisiana. It was the first in a series of test trials in the litigation aimed at helping the plaintiffs and companies assess values of similar claims. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.