FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bayer says blood thinner cuts risk of repeat heart attack
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

Bayer says blood thinner cuts risk of repeat heart attack

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Bayer said results from a late-stage clinical trial showed its anti-clotting pill Xarelto cut the risk of recurrence in patients who have suffered a severe heart attack, as it strives to secure U.S. approval for wider use of the drug.

Results from the trial showed that adding Xarelto to standard therapy - typically aspirin and Sanofi’s Plavix - significantly reduced cardiovascular death, heart attack or stroke compared with standard therapy alone.

The results came from the analysis of a sub-group of patients in a wider drug trial that tested the blood clot preventer on patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS).

Based on the wider trial, U.S. regulators in June declined to extend the use of Xarelto to include ACS patients due to concerns over bleeding risks.

Bayer and development partner Johnson & Johnson are currently trying to answer the FDA’s questions to secure an approval.

Patients with ACS have had heart attacks or chest pains that indicate the risk of a heart attack. About 30 percent of ACS patients have actually suffered a severe form of heart attack, so-called ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI),

Those were the subject of the study which was published on Monday. STEMI typically involves an obstructed coronary artery, leading to damage of the heart muscle tissue.

In the narrower analysis with about 8,000 participants, patients on Xarelto incurred a higher risk of major bleeding - a typical concern linked to any anti-clotting treatment - than those on standard treatment alone. Xarelto, however, did not increase the rate of fatal bleeding, Bayer added.

Bayer has submitted Xarelto for European approval for prevention of heart attacks in ACS patients and is expecting a decision by the end of this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.