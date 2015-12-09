CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Trial for Bayer's Xarelto under scrutiny over defective device

(Corrects analyst’s name to Fabian Wenner, paragraph 10)

* Bayer shares down more than 2 pct

* Regulators say looking into implications of faulty device

* Bayer, drug research institute say effect was negligible

* Xarelto, co-developed with J&J, is best-selling Bayer drug

BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - European and U.S. drug regulators are looking into whether a defective blood-clotting test device affected a trial involving Bayer’s blockbuster anti-blood clotting drug Xarelto, hitting the German drugmaker’s shares.

The study compared Xarelto, also known as rivaroxaban, with older drug warfarin for the prevention of stroke and systemic embolisms in patients with a type of irregular heartbeat that is common among the elderly.

“Due to the defect it is now thought that the INR (international normalised ratio) device may have impacted the clotting results in some patients in the warfarin group,” the European Medicines Agency said in a statement, adding it will publish the results when the investigation is complete.

An INR device measures from a patient’s blood sample how quickly it starts clotting.

Bayer and Duke University’s Clinical Research Institute, which conducted some of the trial work and which used the device in question, said they had each concluded from their analyses that the faulty device did not have an effect on the overall trial results.

“The findings from the (secondary) analysis are consistent with the results from the original trial and do not alter the conclusions,” Duke said in a statement on its website.

Bayer chalked up 1.68 billion euros ($1.83 billion) in revenue from Xarelto in 2014, mainly from its use in stroke prevention, and revenue was 1.60 billion in the first nine months of 2015, up 38 percent from a year earlier, making it Bayer’s best-selling drug.

The investigation into the device hit Bayer’s shares, which were 2.6 percent lower by 0810 GMT, making them the biggest faller in Germany’s blue-chip index.

Analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux and Equinet said the impact would likely be very limited.

“Given that ... probably hundreds of different devices were used to assess the control group patients, a single defective device is unlikely to have a statistically relevant effect on the overall outcome,” Kepler Cheuvreux’s Fabian Wenner said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it was “aware of concerns regarding the INR device and its use in the Rocket AF trial and is reviewing relevant data”.

“Bayer is working closely with health authorities to address any questions they may have,” a spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. “Study after study continues to confirm that Xarelto is performing as expected with a positive benefit-risk profile.”

The investigation was first reported by German daily Handelsblatt.

Stroke prevention pill Xarelto, jointly developed and marketed with Bayer’s partner Johnson & Johnson, competes with Bristol Myers-Squibb and Pfizer’s Eliquis. Bayer said at the end of October that Xarelto has a 34 percent market share globally.