FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - Bayer said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has put on hold a decision over the use of anti-clotting pill Xarelto to prevent stent thrombosis in patients suffering from acute coronary syndrome, requesting more information.

Bayer said on Friday it was confident that together with development partner Johnson & Johnson it can address the questions in the FDA’s so-called “complete response letter”.