Bayer gets EU approval for Xarelto in lung embolism
November 20, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

Bayer gets EU approval for Xarelto in lung embolism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - German drugmaker Bayer said its Xarelto blood-thinning pill won approval by the European Union for the treatment of dangerous blood clots of the lung, a condition known as pulmonary embolism.

Bayer also won the green light from the EU Commission for the pill’s use in preventing recurrent deep vein thrombosis, another form of blood clotting, Bayer said in a statement on Tuesday.

The approval was expected as Bayer last month won a recommendation by the European drugs regulation body. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

