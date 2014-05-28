FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bayer submits Xarelto in Japan for marketing approval
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 28, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Bayer submits Xarelto in Japan for marketing approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 28 (Reuters) - Bayer AG said it has submitted anti-clotting drug Xarelto for marketing authorisation in Japan for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, the German pharmaceuticals company said on Wednesday.

The drug has also been submitted for the prevention of recurrent venous thromboembolism, Bayer said.

Xarelto, one of Bayer’s top five new medicines, has been approved for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism and PE as well as for the prevention of recurrent DVT and PE in more than 100 countries worldwide, including Europe and the United States. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.