Bayer opens office in Zambia
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 2, 2016

Bayer opens office in Zambia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, March 2 (Reuters) - Bayer opened an office in Zambia on Wednesday to focus on the local agricultural sector through its Crop Science Division, the German chemical and pharmaceutical company said on Wednesday.

“We will also be looking at expanding our healthcare business in Zambia,” Klaus Eckstein, Bayer’s head of crop science in southern Africa, said in a statement.

Bayer said it planned to increase Zambia’s access to crop protection to improve food production.

Reporting by Chris Mfula; editing by Jason Neely

