Oct 29 (Reuters) - Bayer AG :

* Acquires certain DuPont Crop Protection Land Management business assets

* Closing of transaction is expected in Q4 of 2014

* Financial terms of agreement were not disclosed

* DuPont to continue to sell land management products outside U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand Source text: bit.ly/1DwFkRa

