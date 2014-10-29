BayernLB sells 6.5 bln euro asset-backed portfolio

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - German public-sector lender BayernLB has sold a 6.5 billion euro ($8.3 billion) portfolio of asset-backed securities (ABS), it said on Wednesday, drawing a line under a legacy of bad debts that brought it to the brink of failure in 2008.

Germany’s second-biggest landesbank is benefiting from a surge in ABS prices after the European Central Bank (ECB) said it plans to start buying these assets, or bundled loans, and from a broad rebound in real estate markets.

The securities were sold to international investors, including Bank of America, sources familiar with the transaction said.

They were the remainder of a 21 billion euro loan portfolio that turned sour in the financial crisis and forced the state of Bavaria to inject 10 billion euros in capital into the lender and provide it with 4.8 billion in guarantees.

The bank had been working since 2009 to cut the size of the package of securities, whose value is linked to developments in the U.S. housing market and European commercial real estate.

BayernLB also sued several lenders for selling it the securities, while secretly criticising them internally and ultimately profiting from their failure. It has reached settlements in several cases.

The Munich-based lender has booked a loss of 1.2 billion euros on the ABS portfolio and has said it will need to draw on some of the state guarantees. However, it expects the fees it is required to pay the state government for the guarantees to ultimately outweigh losses borne by the state.

Blackrock Solutions, part of Blackrock Inc, is advising BayernLB on the sale of the ABS portfolio, two sources familiar with the deal said.

BayernLB Chief Executive Johannes-Joerg Riegler and Bavaria’s Finance Minister Markus Soeder will host a press conference on the deal in Munich on Thursday.

Bank of America declined to comment. (1 US dollar = 0.7850 euro) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by Thomas Atkins and David Holmes)